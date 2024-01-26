Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 18,662 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

