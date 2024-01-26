Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 22,449 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 965,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

