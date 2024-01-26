Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 412,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 174,064 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.60. 10,472,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

