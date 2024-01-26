Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 9,107 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.15. 713,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

