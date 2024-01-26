Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $196.30. The stock had a trading volume of 870,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,189. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

