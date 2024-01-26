Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 250.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,959 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,878 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 729,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average of $126.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $155.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

