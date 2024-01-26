Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.