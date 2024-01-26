Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $65.51. 13,094,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,742,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

