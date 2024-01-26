Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 50,233 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Zillow Group by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 304,224 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

