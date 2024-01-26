Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,054 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 142.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.3 %

MELI traded up $57.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,795.80. 382,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,600.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,390.44. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,799.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.