Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 2,979,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.