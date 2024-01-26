Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,939. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

