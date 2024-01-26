Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 5,361 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

