Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.82. The company had a trading volume of 540,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,259. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

