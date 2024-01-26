D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $170.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.53. 3,806,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

