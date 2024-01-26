Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 319,622 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

