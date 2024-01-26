Royal Bank of Canada Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.