PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $106.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. 2,056,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,435. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.49. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

