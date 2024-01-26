Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $435.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.76. 2,104,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.08. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

