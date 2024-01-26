D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $172.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

