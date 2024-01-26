Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.51. 885,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,897. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

