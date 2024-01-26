Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 493,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,764. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

