Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 222 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.57. 398,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

