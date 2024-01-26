Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.64. The stock had a trading volume of 648,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.