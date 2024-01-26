Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

HYD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 974,441 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

