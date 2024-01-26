Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 253,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,550. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

