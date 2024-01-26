Syon Capital LLC Invests $261,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

MSCI stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.29. The company had a trading volume of 558,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,759. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.61. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

