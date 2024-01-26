Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $6.50

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 890,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

