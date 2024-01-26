Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

