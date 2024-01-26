CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. 21,484,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,891,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

