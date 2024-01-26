Piper Sandler Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $201.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

FANG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.24. 1,442,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,819. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.