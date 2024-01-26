Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.21.

Get Flywire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Stock Up 2.4 %

FLYW traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. Flywire has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Flywire by 2.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flywire by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.