East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $76.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. 1,037,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.