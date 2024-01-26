bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BIAF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 8,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies ( NASDAQ:BIAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,244.15% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

