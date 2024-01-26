Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSP. Raymond James upgraded Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

DSP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,473. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Viant Technology by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427,560 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

