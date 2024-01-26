StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of ENG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 17,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,615. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
