StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 17,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,615. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENGlobal Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.