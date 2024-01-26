Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $653.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

