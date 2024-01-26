Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 61.8% in January

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance
BJDX remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $954,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.81.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.26). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
