Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Increases By 84.5%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BKYI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 362,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.81.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Depasquale acquired 9,166 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $28,047.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $48,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael W. Depasquale purchased 9,166 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,047.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $48,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James David Sullivan bought 12,666 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,757.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,942.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $76,550. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

