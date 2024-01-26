Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Increases By 84.5%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BIO-key International Price Performance
BKYI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 362,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.81.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at BIO-key International
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
Featured Articles
