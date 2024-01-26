Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 59,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,799. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.