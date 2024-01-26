Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 77.0% in January

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 70,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Alterity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 24,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.41.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

