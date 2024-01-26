Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on ProSomnus from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:OSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.81. 23,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. ProSomnus has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 million.

Institutional Trading of ProSomnus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProSomnus during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in ProSomnus by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSomnus during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProSomnus by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

