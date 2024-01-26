Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,250,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

