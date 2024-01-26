Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $35,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at $446,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $98,460. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

