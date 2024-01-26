Robert W. Baird Trims Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price to $9.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.22.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 1,619,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,389,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after buying an additional 932,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,301,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Further Reading

