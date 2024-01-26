DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $158.88 Million

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $158.88 million and $28.57 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00160875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009645 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

