Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $25.12 on Friday, reaching $1,204.88. 2,580,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,065.73 and a 200-day moving average of $938.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $564.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.