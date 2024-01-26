Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 52 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %

MCO traded down $3.31 on Friday, reaching $389.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.