Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 3,288,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,562. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

