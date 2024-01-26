29,115 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.94. 3,178,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,676. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

